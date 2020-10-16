Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:59s - Published
'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News

'Wonder Woman 1984' Hitting Theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day | THR News

With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again.

The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec.

25.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

HBO Max HBO Max Streaming video service

ShowBiz Minute: Rivera, Lanez, 'Wonder Woman'

 Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning; Tory Lanez pleads not guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting; "Wonder Woman 1984" to debut in theaters..
USATODAY.com

'Wonder Woman 1984' heads to HBO Max and some theaters on Dec. 25: 'The time has come'

 Director Patty Jenkins reveals that "Wonder Woman 1984" will stream on HBO Max and be released in select theaters because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max the same day it’s in theaters for no extra cost

 One of 2020’s last big blockbusters, Wonder Woman 1984, will simultaneously be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th.

Unlike Mulan,..
The Verge
Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News [Video]

Zack Snyder Teases 'Justice League' With New Black and White Trailer | THR News

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has unveiled a new black and white trailer for his cut of 'Justice League', which will appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas [Video]

UK public reacts to potential further lockdown after Christmas

The Government is set to unveil its plan for restrictions over Christmas inthe coming days, with rumours of a potential month-long lockdown afterChristmas. We asked members of the public for their opinions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs [Video]

Christmas gathering plan could be revealed next week, Sturgeon tells MSPs

A “concrete” plan for gatherings to take place at Christmas could be revealedas early as next week, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Nicola Sturgeontold MSPs on Thursday that the chief medical officers of all four UK nationshave been asked to compile a proposal for how the easing of some restrictionswould work.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Dolly Parton on her holiday movie musical, 'Christmas on the Square': 'We need some joy'

 Dolly Parton explains why her latest Christmas movie, an old-fashioned musical for Netflix, is especially welcome amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of 'Feliz Navidad'

 José Feliciano is celebrating half a century of his bilingual Christmas classic "Feliz Navidad" by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel..
USATODAY.com

Wonder Woman 1984 Wonder Woman 1984 Upcoming American superhero film

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' to debut at cinemas and on streaming service on Christmas Day

'Wonder Woman' will be giving fans a treat on Christmas Day - her new film is heading straight for the streaming market.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role [Video]

Pedro Pascal shocked when Patty Jenkins offered him 'Wonder Woman 1984' role

Pedro Pascal has described his amazement when he was offered a part in Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max the same day it’s in theaters for no extra cost

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max the same day it’s in theaters for no extra cost One of 2020’s last big blockbusters, Wonder Woman 1984, will simultaneously be released in theaters...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Sky NewsLainey GossipIndian ExpressJust JaredAceShowbizArs TechnicaJerusalem Post


Wonder Woman 1984 gets a Christmas debut on HBO Max

Wonder Woman 1984 gets a Christmas debut on HBO Max WarnerMedia today announced that its next big superhero movie, Wonder Woman 1984, will debut in...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizArs TechnicaJerusalem Post


‘Wonder Woman’ may go to HBO Max shortly after theater opening

‘Wonder Woman’ may go to HBO Max shortly after theater opening AT&T’s WarnerMedia is in the final stages of deliberations over the fate of the film, which is...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max [Video]

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Be Released on HBO Max. Warner Bros. has announced the long-awaited release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’. The movie will debut in the United States on December 25 in both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Wonder Woman 1984 to be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 to be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max

Warner Bros. have confirmed 'Wonder Woman 1984' will be released simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day (25.12.20) in the US, and Gal Gadot - who plays the titular superhero - has..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:42Published
Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters and streaming [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 to hit theaters and streaming

Superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut in U.S. theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published