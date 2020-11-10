Thursday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Chemicals Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Thursday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Chemicals In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alliance Resource Partners, down about 7.3% and shares of Peabody Energy off about 7.2% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Thursday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alliance Resource Partners, down about 7.3% and shares of Peabody Energy off about 7.2% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are chemicals shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Tantech Holdings, trading lower by about 14.3% and Flotek Industries, trading lower by about 5.8%.





