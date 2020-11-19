Trucks carrying 400 smuggled gold bars intercepted in Delhi

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Ecology and environment are very important for our survival. "Now in the areas surrounding Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, we have successfully converted five tonnes of parali (stubble) to get one tonne of bio-CNG," he said. He was virtually addressing the gathering at '9th Edition of Auto Serve 2020'Electric Mobility Conference 2020-Seizing Opportunities in New Normal". Stubble burning has emerged as one of the prime issue in regards to the air pollution in the national capital and its adjacent states.
Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police solved a home loan fraud case and arrested the accused person Sachin Sharma. Accused had taken a house on rent in Surajmal Vihar of east Delhi and took three loans worth Rs 6.70 crore against rented house by preparing a forged chain of title documents. One of the home loans was taken in the name of a dead person. In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station EOW, New Delhi and investigation was taken up. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused was involved in a criminal conspiracy with accomplices. Under the supervision of senior officials, the police team arrested the accused and produced him before the court. Further investigation is in progress.
South-West district of Delhi Police has busted three lifafa gangs and eight members were arrested. During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused persons used to target commuters by offering them lift in car and later in the pretext of police checking they influence the commuters to put their valuable belonging in lifafa. To gain confidence, they also used to play some audio clip on their communication device which looked like walkie-talkie. After getting their cash, ATM and its PIN they used to deboard victims at isolated starches. When victims used to check their envelopes, they found that their ATMs cards have been replaced by fake plain plastic cards and cash. 100 lifafas (envelopes) to keep the belongings of victim, Delhi Police mask to influence victims, 08 mobile phones of accused persons, 20 original ATM cards of victims changed by fake cards, SIM cards of victim's phone which were taken out of their mobile so as not to let them read and know about the messages of withdrawal were also recovered from their possession.
Delhi Police on November 20 conducted a checking drive at Delhi-Noida border and penalised commuters for not wearing masks in public. Under COVID guidelines, people need to wear masks and maintain social distancing while commuting. Delhi government revised the fine yesterday, raising it to Rs 2000 from earlier Rs 500. COVID cases continue to surge as national capital faces 'third wave' of the virus. Active cases stand at 43,221 in Delhi.
Farmers in Punjab's Amritsar continued their protest against the new farm laws, saying that they will not allow the passenger trains to run, even as Western Railway (WR) announced to restore the services of 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, on Monday. The Western Railway (WR) on Monday said it restored 11 trains, which were either cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated, due to the farmers' agitation in Punjab. On Monday night, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members blocked railway tracks in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru to protest against the recently enacted farm laws. The developments come even as Indian Railways is preparing to resume passenger train services in Punjab while following COVID-19 protocols from Wednesday. The Indian Railways on Sunday decided to restore train services in Punjab, starting with the trial run of freight trains on Monday to observe safety and security on the tracks. Punjab farmers are observing 'rail-roko' protest against three agriculture laws.