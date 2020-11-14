Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 501

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on November 19 claimed that the city is 100% ready to deal with COVID-19 situation. "We are well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 in Mumbai. 98% of the people understand their role in virus containment while only 2% are continuing to misguide others about this deadly virus," said Kishori Pednekar.
The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently. The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease. Watch the full discussion with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.
