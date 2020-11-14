Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 501

The Government said a further 501 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK death total to 53,775.


