Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 501

The Government said a further 501 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK death total to 53,775.



Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on November 19 claimed that the city is 100% ready to deal with COVID-19 situation. "We are well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 in Mumbai. 98% of the people understand their role in virus containment while only 2% are continuing to misguide others about this deadly virus," said Kishori Pednekar. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970 Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors With an aim to honour the contribution by Covid-19 warriors, the Govt reserves 5 MBBS seats under central pool for children of Covid-19 warriors for the academic..

IndiaTimes 26 minutes ago Covid, vaccine race & what we don't know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020



The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently. The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease. Watch the full discussion with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 32:54 Published on January 1, 1970