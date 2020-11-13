Hurricanes Leave Thousands Homeless In Central America

Central America facing life-threatening flash flooding as heavy rain is expected through Sunday, as thousands are left homeless from recent hurricanes.



Related videos from verified sources Central America faces havoc from Storm Iota



Storm Iota unleashed devastating floods across Central America on Wednesday in areas already waterlogged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in a disaster that could spur.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 2 hours ago Hurricane Iota batters Central America



In a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, Iota is the first to reach Category 5 status and the second destructive hurricane to hit the region this month. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago US man rides jet ski through flooded streets in Florida



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published 6 days ago