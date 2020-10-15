Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder.

LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Michael Jordan reportedly gave the Charlotte Hornets his stamp of approval for the youngest Ball Brother, and the team ran with it selecting him 3rd overall.

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how much of a role Michael Jordan will take in developing LaMelo's game.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: LaMelo Ball & Michael Jordan's Hornets are a match made in hoop heaven | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder. LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman. Michael Jordan..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:38Published
Chris Broussard reacts to Isiah Thomas list of the Top 5 toughest players he ever faced [Video]

Chris Broussard reacts to Isiah Thomas list of the Top 5 toughest players he ever faced

Chris Broussard reacts to Isiah Thomas ranking his toughest competitors during his NBA career in an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. 'Isiah Thomas ranked his toughest..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:19Published
Chris Broussard lays out what it would take for LeBron to be eye-to-eye with Jordan | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Chris Broussard lays out what it would take for LeBron to be eye-to-eye with Jordan | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Chris Broussard joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss LeBron James' legacy. Broussard lays out what more LeBron needs to do to be eye-to-eye with Michael Jordan in the GOAT conversation.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:19Published