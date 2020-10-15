Chris Broussard: Michael Jordan will challenge & push LaMelo Ball to see what he's made of | UNDISPUTED

LaMelo Ball said he was born to be the number 1 pick in last night’s NBA draft, now he might have a chip on his shoulder.

LaMelo fell behind Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Michael Jordan reportedly gave the Charlotte Hornets his stamp of approval for the youngest Ball Brother, and the team ran with it selecting him 3rd overall.

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how much of a role Michael Jordan will take in developing LaMelo's game.