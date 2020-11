After a pair of substituteappearances, Ziyech’s first two Premier League starts have brought a goal,three assists, a pair of three-point bonus hauls and 25 points in total.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he has dealt with winger Willian's unauthorised trip to Dubai, but would not reveal if the Brazilian will be dropped for Sunday's..

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.