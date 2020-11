Lehigh University Moves To All Remote Learning Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:17s - Published 7 minutes ago Lehigh University Moves To All Remote Learning Lehigh University in Bethlehem has moved to all remote learning. In a letter to students, university officials say there has been a marked increase in the number of students testing positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports. 0

