Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Ryan Dorsey, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Dorsey filed the lawsuit on behalf of their son, Josey.

The suit claims that Josey has suffered “serious emotional distress” and “substantial” damages due to the loss of his mother.

Rivera, known best for her role on ‘Glee,’ accidentally drowned during a boat outing with Josey in July 2020 on California’s Lake Piru.

According to Dorsey, the boat was not properly stocked with safety equipment as required by California Law.

[The boat was] not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats, nor any flotation or lifesaving devices, Ryan Dorsey, via TMZ.

Dorsey also claims that the employee who rented the boat to Rivera failed to warn her to wear the provided life jacket.

In addition, Dorsey alleges that there is a lack of signage around the lake warning of its dangerous conditions.

According to Dorsey’s suit, at least 26 other people have drowned at Lake Piru since its recreational facilities opened.