CDC Updates COVID-19 Thanksgiving Guidance Discouraging Travel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) held a telebriefing on Nov.

19.

The agency is now recommending that Americans stay home for the holiday.

With Thanksgiving approaching our hearts and minds turn to visiting family and friends, Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, via briefing.

Amid this critical phase, the CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period.

, Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, via briefing.

For those who still decide to travel, the CDC advises doing so "as safely as possible.".

Our hope is that the recommendations posted online today can help people celebrate as safely as possible .., Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, via briefing.

... all Americans want to do the right things to protect our families, even when there are hard decisions to be made.

, Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, via briefing.

According to the Covid Tracking Project, a record high of 79,410 coronavirus-related hospitalizations were reported in the U.S. on Nov.

18.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of over 250,000 Americans