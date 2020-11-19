At 51, Jennifer Aniston Looks Flawless! See Her Flaunt Her Toned Tummy: Photos

Looking fab after 50!

Jennifer Aniston has launched a global partnership with collagen and wellness brand Vital Proteins — and she is flaunting her toned physique in the sexy new campaign.

The 51-year-old star will serve as both chief creative officer and as the face of the brand’s upcoming new ad blitz.

"Collagen is the glue that holds everything together.

I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago," Aniston said in a press release.

The Friends alum is teasing her new December campaign with a few behind-the-scenes photos — showing the actress looking fit and fab.

Aniston revealed that she's been a fan of the brand since 2016.

Among some of her favorite products are the Collagen Peptides powder and the Vitality Immune Booster supplement powder sticks in Clementine.

"We're really excited to welcome Jen and her valued perspective to the Vital team," said Kurt Seidensticker, founder and CEO of Vital Proteins.

"We've all watched Jen live a life that prioritizes wellness from the inside-out, which she attributes in part to her belief in Vital Proteins, making this partnership so unique and, more importantly, authentic.

We are teaming up together to inspire the world to live healthy, and more vibrant lives." The Morning Show actress has always been an advocate for clean-living and working out to keep your body in tip-top shape.

While some good genes are obviously present, Aniston works hard to maintain her figure, looks, skin, muscle tone and general health.

Previously reported that Aniston is a fierce proponent of self-care, telling Shape.com: “I think you have to have a nice amount of 'me' time, whatever it is.

Even back [at the start of my career], I'd come home from work and, as corny as it sounds, I would always sit and watch the sunsets because they're so beautiful and it would just be a nice little time to chill out.

Now, the morning is my self-care time because it gears me up for the day ahead.

For me, that's meditation, which I do first thing when I wake up before I have my coffee, because if I get out of the room I won't sit back down.

So I'll start with that to just kind of calm myself before I head out to exercise."