McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has “done the right thing” in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
General Secretary of Unite the Union, Len McCluskey, says Jeremy Corbyn's suspension from the Labour Party was unjust and urges members to remain in the Party to move towards unity. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published
Ministers set aside normal standards of transparency as they scrambled tosecure £18 billion of supplies and services in response to the coronaviruscrisis, the public spending watchdog has concluded. Firms recommended by MPs,peers and ministers’ offices were given priority as the Government racedagainst the rest of the world to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) ,the National Audit Office found.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, has said that he is “delighted” that the government has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn