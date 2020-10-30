Global  
 

McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published
McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’

McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’

General Secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey has said that the decision to not bring back Jeremy Corbyn as one of the party's MPs looks to him like "a witch hunt" and "persecution of a decent man".

Report by Patelr.

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology' [Video]

Gordon Brown says Corbyn needs to ‘make a full apology'

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

Gordon Brown demands Jeremy Corbyn makes ‘no ifs, no buts’ apology for Labour’s anti-Semitism crisis

 Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on Jeremy Corbyn to make a full “no...
WorldNews
Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn arrives home after Starmer refuses to restore Labour whip

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at his home in north London, afterSir Keir Starmer blocked him from sitting as a Labour MP despite hisreadmission as a party member.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn [Video]

Labour MP: Starmer has ‘done the right thing’ over Corbyn

Labour MP Neil Coyle, a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has said that Sir Keir Starmer has "done the right thing" in not allowing the former leader to have the party whip restored despite being reinstated as a member by the National Executive Committee.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

Len McCluskey dubs Corbyn suspension unjust [Video]

Len McCluskey dubs Corbyn suspension unjust

General Secretary of Unite the Union, Len McCluskey, says Jeremy Corbyn's suspension from the Labour Party was unjust and urges members to remain in the Party to move towards unity.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost [Video]

Johnson sets out £16.5 billion defence spending boost

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the era of cutting the UK’s defence budgetmust end. He told MPs: “For decades, British governments have trimmed andcheese-pared our defence budget and if we go on like this, we risk waking upto discover that our armed forces, the pride of Britain, have fallen below theminimum threshold of viability.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published
Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings [Video]

Government must ‘come clean’ over coronavirus deals as watchdog reveals failings

Ministers set aside normal standards of transparency as they scrambled tosecure £18 billion of supplies and services in response to the coronaviruscrisis, the public spending watchdog has concluded. Firms recommended by MPs,peers and ministers’ offices were given priority as the Government racedagainst the rest of the world to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) ,the National Audit Office found.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

Thai protesters, police clash as MPs mull charter change

 Pro-democracy protesters in Thailand battled police who sought to keep them from entering the grounds of Parliament.The protesters were trying to press for..
New Zealand Herald

Russia moves to protect Putin from prosecution

 Russian MPs back an immunity bill that would protect President Putin and his family for life.
BBC News

Chief of Defence Staff ‘delighted’ with military investment [Video]

Chief of Defence Staff ‘delighted’ with military investment

Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, has said that he is "delighted" that the government has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War [Video]

UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War

Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans [Video]

PM announces ‘RAF Space Command’ and rocket launch plans

The UK is setting up "RAF Space Command", a wing of the Armed Forces which will be capable of launching Britain's first rocket as early as 2022, the prime minister has announced.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:23Published