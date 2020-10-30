McCluskey describes Corbyn situation as a ‘witch hunt’

General Secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey has said that the decision to not bring back Jeremy Corbyn as one of the party's MPs looks to him like "a witch hunt" and "persecution of a decent man".

Report by Patelr.

