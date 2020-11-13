SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

At least five COVID-19 vaccines are under trial in India, in which two are in the third phase, informed VK Paul, Member of Health, NITI Aayog in Delhi on November 17 while addressing media persons. He said, "The vaccine of Serum Institute is in the third phase. At least, five vaccines are under trial in the country of which two are in the third phase."
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Dr Guleria said that because of Covid fatigue, we’re seeing a lot of people not following general precautions. He said it would be very sad for someone to lose an individual now, when the vaccine is just around the corner. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:52Published