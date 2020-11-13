Global  
 

SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only mild symptoms like fever, headache & weakness were noticed.

He added that those symptoms also went away when they were treated with paracetamol.

Watch the full video for all the details.


