Public Scooters Coming To Pittsburgh
Public Scooters Coming To Pittsburgh
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:31s - Published
11 minutes ago
A scooter-share service is rolling into Pittsburgh.
