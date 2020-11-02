Cute three-year-old chef Susie gets ready for Christmas with gingerbread
The stockings are hanging and the Christmas tree lights are on, and now join three-year-old Susie in making festive gingerbread.
Chinese toddler practises cooking skills picked up from restaurant-owning mumA 3-year-old boy shows off his talent when it comes to cooking in southern China.In the video filmed at home in Hefei, Anhui province, the boy shows how he prepares an imaginary stir-fry dish.
Pharrell Announces Launch of Humanrace Skincare LinePharrell Announces Launch
of Humanrace Skincare Line.
Pharrell Williams, often considered an
ageless wonder because of his youthful looks,
is ready to share his skincare secrets. .
The 47-year-old..
Archer S11E08 - Clip - WhodunitArcher S11E08 - Clip - Whodunit
We're in the midst of a classic whodunit. Watch this SELECTED SCENE from Season 11, Episode 8 of Archer. All episodes now streaming on FX on Hulu.
In season 11 of..