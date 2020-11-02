Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Well Do TOMORROW X TOGETHER Know Each Other?

Video Credit: Elite Daily - Duration: 03:28s - Published
How Well Do TOMORROW X TOGETHER Know Each Other?

How Well Do TOMORROW X TOGETHER Know Each Other?

Do you know TXT as well as they know themselves?

After their stellar performance in the Elite Daily Dance Challenge, we just had to get TOMORROW X TOGETHER back in the studio.

But then, 2020 happened, so we had to get them back in their studio and have them send us the footage.

We quizzed SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI on their favorite songs from “minisode 1 : Blue Hour”, the meaning behind the album, and random bits and pieces from their tweets, introduction videos and SoundCloud.

Watch to see if you can answer as many questions correctly as they can!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Has a 90 Percent Chance of Winning. What Does That Mean?

Joe Biden Has a 90 Percent Chance of Winning. What Does That Mean? Approximately 50 times a day, I visit a handful of presidential election–forecasting websites to...
WorldNews - Published

A dog show like no other

The long-anticipated "SmartHeart Presents Thailand International Dog Show 2020" will kick off...
Bangkok Post - Published

Bigg Boss 14 preview: Will Jasmin Bhasin nominate Aly Goni to save Abhinav Shukla?

Bigg Boss 14's tomorrow episode will nomination special where contestants will sacrifice their...
Bollywood Life - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers’ protest: Govt open to review key demands, talks to continue tomorrow [Video]

Farmers’ protest: Govt open to review key demands, talks to continue tomorrow

The Centre agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments after the 4th round of talks between the Centre and farmers failed to yield any resolution. The government assured the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:08Published
‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP [Video]

‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP

The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande [Video]

Mahagathbandhan will form govt in Bihar with thumping majority: Congress's Avinash Pande

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 09, Congress Observer of Bihar and party's ex-general secretary, Avinash Pande said that Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar with thumping majority."Be it..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published