Italian couple shares their recipe for authentic Neapolitan pizza

Gioconda and her husband Bartolo live on the beautiful island of Ischia off the coast of Italy and have been making authentic Neapolitan-style pizza for Sunday lunch for as long as they can remember.

Using fresh vegetables from their extensive garden that overlooks a gorgeous vista, this view authentic as it can get!

Together, the couple starts making the dough using fresh yeast, flour, olive oil, salt, and water.

Bartolo kneads the dough, while Gioconda adds the wet ingredients.

Bartolo has been making pizza for over 20 years and can tell a good pizza dough just by looking at it.

Watch to see how they make the perfect Neapolitan-style pizza!

