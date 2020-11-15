Global  
 

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,395 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,395 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths including one new death in Hancock and Jackson counties.

