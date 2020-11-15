Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,395 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,395 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths including one new death in Hancock and Jackson counties.

- - the mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 1,395 new coronavirus cases and- 19 new deaths, including- one new death in hancock and- jackson counties.

- the statewide total stands at - 138 thousand - 791 confirmed- - - - cases and 3 thousand- 619 death- hancock county now has 1,098- cases and 37 deaths.- - - - harrison county is now at 6,604- total cases and 104 deaths.

- jackson county has 5,892 cases,- and now 112 deaths.

- - - - stone county has 663 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 1,182 cases - and 23 deaths.- pearl river county has 1,363- total cases and 66 deaths.- - -