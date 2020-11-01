We Can Be Heroes on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for the superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

It stars Priyanka Chopra, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Dooley, Haley Reinhart, Andy Walken, YaYa Gosselin and Akira Akbar.

We Can Be Heroes Release Date: January 1, 2021 on Netflix After you watch the sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, We Can Be Heroes, let us know your review.

