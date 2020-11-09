Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paps snap Tinsel Town's actors in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Paps snap Tinsel Town's actors in Mumbai

Paps snap Tinsel Town's actors in Mumbai

Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City.

Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar.

'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra.

The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex.

The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next.

'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

COVID-19: Mandatory RT-PCR test begins at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station [Video]

COVID-19: Mandatory RT-PCR test begins at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station

A mandatory RT-PCR test rule began in Mumbai from November 25 (Wednesday) amid rising cases of coronavirus pandemic. Travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat arrived at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai [Video]

From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebs in different locations of Mumbai on November 24. Action hunk Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a gym in Juhu area. Tiger will be seen in his upcoming post pandemic action flick 'Ganapath' for which he shared his emotions as "special". Rakul Preet was spotted with her family at an airport. She came back from a family vacation in Maldives. The actress often shared pictures and videos from the Island country to give her fans a sneak peek into the fun times. Malaika Arora was also clicked by paparazzi at Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex. Daisy Shah also spotted in Bandra. Taapsee Pannu was clicked by photographers at a salon in Juhu. She will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Rashmi Rocket' Bhumi Pednekar was also snapped in Versova.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published
Watch: Actor Malaika Arora plays cricket with son Arhaan [Video]

Watch: Actor Malaika Arora plays cricket with son Arhaan

Actor Malaika Arora was seen playing cricket with her son Arhaan outside her yoga center in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The actor, who recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali with Arjun kapoor, was seen bowling & batting during her cricket session with her son. The mother-son duo was accompanied by their dog, Casper. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:58Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Watch Ankita Lokhande, beau Vicky Jain's killer dance moves in 'night dresses' [Video]

Watch Ankita Lokhande, beau Vicky Jain's killer dance moves in 'night dresses'

Ankita Lokhande delighted fans by showing off her killer dance moves. The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share her dance video. Ankita was joined by her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain. The couple busted out their best moves to the Bang Bang title track. Ankita and Vicky were seen twinning in white 'night dresses' in the video. Ankita rose to fame as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. Ankita made her Bollywood debut last year with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor was most recently seen in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:10Published
Rajeev Khandelwal On Nepotism: Those Who Use The Term Are Foolish [Video]

Rajeev Khandelwal On Nepotism: Those Who Use The Term Are Foolish

Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to be back on our screens with Naxalbari, where he plays a police officer. During the promotions, we got the chance to interact with the talented actor. From opening up about how the cast and crew managed to shoot the series in Goa in the middle of the pandemic, to how his spouse reacted to it, and how the story was changed due to the current situation. He also opened up about nepotism and the 'Bollywood mafia'.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 27:07Published

Khar, Mumbai Khar, Mumbai Neighbourhood in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India


Film City Film City Neighbourhood of Mumbai in Maharashtra, India


Chhalaang Chhalaang 2020 Sports Drama comedy film by Hansal Mehta

Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate DDLJ moment in mustard field [Video]

Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha recreate DDLJ moment in mustard field

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a fun video with her Chhalaang co-star Rajkummar Rao. The duo recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Nushrratt shared the video on Instagram with a slightly tweaked dialogue from the film. In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar's arms as he stands in a mustard field. The two then sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and recreate the song for the camera. Last week, the two actors saw the release of Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video. While Rajkummar played a PT teacher, Nushrratt was seen as the school's new computer teacher. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang opened to positive reviews from critics.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:27Published
Worked hard to learn Haryanvi for 'Chhalaang': Nushrratt Bharuccha [Video]

Worked hard to learn Haryanvi for 'Chhalaang': Nushrratt Bharuccha

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in 'Chhalaang' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She shared her experience of learning Haryanvi for the film. She said, "My experience was very good. I have always been a fan of Saurabh (Shukla) ji. They all were so experienced that it never felt that they were acting. I will hold this film as one of the fondest memories of shooting and working. I worked hard to learn Haryanvi accent and dialect. It was very tough as my other co-stars were connected to Haryanvi in some way or the other. I took workshops for it. It was for me, an achievement to learn the dialect." 'Chhalaang' will release on OTT platform on Diwali, this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published

Bandra Bandra Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India

Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis [Video]

Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day. The former Maharashtra CM's remark came while he was responding to Bandra sweet shop row. "We are believers of the concept of 'Akhand Bharat'. We believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," Fad navis said. Recently, video of a Sena leader asking a sweet shop owner to change its name went viral. The incident had taken place at Karachi Sweets located in Mumbai's Bandra West. In the video, Nitin Nandgaokar could be heard asking the shop owner to drop the word 'Karachi'. The Sena leader also told the sweet shop owner that Karachi reminds one of Pakistan. Nandgaokar further insisted on changing the sweet shop's name to something 'Marathi'. Later, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter and called the demand futile. Raut had clarified that changing the shop’s name was not the party's official stance. Karachi Sweets is an almost 60-year-old shop located in Mumbai's Bandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published
We believe in 'Akhand Bharat', Karachi will be part of India one day: Fadnavis [Video]

We believe in 'Akhand Bharat', Karachi will be part of India one day: Fadnavis

Maharashtra former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on November 21 said that Karachi will be part of India one day. He was responding to a remark made by Shiv Sena leader allegedly asking Karachi Sweet shop owner in Bandra West to omit the word 'Karachi' from the shop's name. "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat'. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," said Fadnavis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday Indian actress

Celebs glam at Diwali bash [Video]

Celebs glam at Diwali bash

Bollywood actors graced talent company executive Bunty Sachdeva's house for the Diwali bash. Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday post for paparazzi outside Sachdeva's house. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also snapped at his house. Celebrities were seen donning face masks. While COVID-19 played a spoilsport this year, entertainment industry was still abuzz with festive zeal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
B'town actors dazzle at Diwali parties [Video]

B'town actors dazzle at Diwali parties

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey attended Siddhant Chaturvedi's Diwali bash. The trio will be sharing the screen in Shakun Batra's next. Deepika kept it very simple with an all-white dress and a neat bun. Karan Tacker and Sophie Choudry were spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence. Sophie Choudry dazzled in her red and golden traditional outfit.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Shibani Dandekar Shibani Dandekar Indian singer, actress, anchor and model