CDC Urges People To Not Travel For Thanksgiving Holiday Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago CDC Urges People To Not Travel For Thanksgiving Holiday The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as cases of the virus spike around the country. Anne Makovec reports. (11/19/20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like