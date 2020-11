Weekly Job Numbers report: 742,000 jobless claims last week Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago The number of people filing for unemployment increased last week. 0

the number of people filing for unemployment increased last week. first-time jobless claims totaled 742-thousand for the week, according to the labor department. that's about 30-thousand more filings than economists expected. continuing claims dropped by nearly 430-thousand - marking a pandemic-era low at six-point-37 million.