BuzzFeed Is Buying HuffPo Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published 4 minutes ago BuzzFeed Is Buying HuffPo BuzzFeed is acquiring HuffPost. CNN reports that this purchase is part of a larger deal with Verizon Media Group. Verizon Media bought HuffPost as part of a deal with AOL in 2015. Verizon will become a minority shareholder of BuzzFeed. Verizon Media, which also owns Yahoo and TechCrunch, have agreed to content syndication deals. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources BuzzFeed to Acquire HuffPost in Stock Deal With Verizon Media BuzzFeed is acquiring Verizon Media’s HuffPo, the companies said, uniting two large digital media...

Upworthy - Published 2 hours ago