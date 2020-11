Promised Sales for 'A Promised Land?' How Recent Presidential Memoirs Sold At Their Debut The Street - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Promised Sales for 'A Promised Land?' How Recent Presidential Memoirs Sold At Their Debut Former president Barack Obama's new memoir sold about 890,000 copies in its first day of release. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Barack Obama Coming To Apple TV+



Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama sat down on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming memoir, "A Promised Land." The interview will be made available for free and debut on Tuesday, Nov. 17.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago