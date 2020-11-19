Wrigley Field Receives National Historic Landmark Status

The designation, which will preserve the Chicago stadium, was announced by the Cubs on social media.

The only other active MLB stadium to have National Historic Landmark status is Fenway Park in Boston.

The Chicago stadium first opened as Weeghman Park, home to the Federal League's Chicago Whales, in 1914.

The league only lasted through 1915.

In 1927, the ballpark was renamed Wrigley Field after William Wrigley Jr. acquired the stadium rights.

Wrigley Field is the second oldest MLB stadium after Fenway Park and the only remaining Federal League stadium in America