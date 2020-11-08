Rudy Giuliani's Hair Dye Trickled Down His Face At Wild News Conference

AP Rudy Giuliani gave a bizarre press conference Thursday in which he quoted "My Cousin Vinny," floated unfounded conspiracy theories, and claimed President Donald Trump won an election that he decisively lost.

In the middle of the press conference, Giuliani's hair dye started running down the side of his face.

At one point, someone who was operating the Trump campaign's official feed of the press conference could be heard saying, "You see f---ing Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" Photos and videos captured the moment for posterity.