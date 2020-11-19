Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Dead At 28

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Dead At 28

Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Dead At 28

It's a sad day for Bobby Brown's family after the sudden passing of the musician's son, Bobby Brown Jr., at the age of 28.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Singer Bobby Brown's son found dead in Los Angeles at age 28

Bobby Brown Jr.'s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for the singer.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeOK! MagazineSky NewsE! OnlineAceShowbiz



Related videos from verified sources

Bobby Brown's Son Dies at 28 | Billboard News [Video]

Bobby Brown's Son Dies at 28 | Billboard News

Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. died Wednesday (Nov. 18), brother Landon Brown confirmed via social media. He was 28 years old.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:03Published
Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles [Video]

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles

Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles . According to Los Angeles police, the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Encino, California. Brown Jr. was reportedly 28 years..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published
Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his California home [Video]

Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his California home

Bobby Brown Jr., Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son, was found dead in his California home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:49Published