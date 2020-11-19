|
Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Dead At 28
Bobby Brown's Son, Bobby Jr., Dead At 28
It's a sad day for Bobby Brown's family after the sudden passing of the musician's son, Bobby Brown Jr., at the age of 28.
Bobby Brown's Son Dies at 28 | Billboard News
Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. died Wednesday (Nov. 18), brother Landon Brown confirmed via social media. He was 28 years old.
Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles
Bobby Brown Jr. Dies in Los Angeles .
According to Los Angeles police, the son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead on Wednesday at a home in Encino, California.
Brown Jr. was reportedly 28 years..
