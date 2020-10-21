Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nigerian minister says CNN should be sanctioned

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Nigerian minister says CNN should be sanctioned

Nigerian minister says CNN should be sanctioned

Nigerian Information Minister Lai Mohammed has accused U.S. broadcaster CNN of using unverified footage and information from dubious sources in a report alleging that the country's military shot and killed protesters.

CNN has defended its journalism.

Nneka Chile reports.

Nigeria should sanction CNN for reporting that the country's military shot and killed protesters who were demonstrating against police brutality, a government minister said on Thursday (November 19) - but the U.S. broadcaster has defended its journalism.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed claimed CNN had used "unverified and possibly doctored videos" and "information from questionable sources" in the report but did not specify what sanctions the government could bring.

"It went to town with unverified social media footage in its desperation to prove that people were killed at the Lekki toll gate.

Again this is irresponsible journalism for which CNN deserves to be sanctioned." A CNN spokesperson said: "Our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it." Thousands of Nigerians took to the streets to protest against the Special Anti Robbery Squad, a notorious and now disbanded police unit.

Though the protests were initially peaceful, demonstrators in an upmarket Lagos district were shot at on Oct.

20 by men witnesses said were soldiers.

Rights group Amnesty International said 12 protesters were killed.

The army denied involvement.

Mohammed said the government has fined three stations over their reporting of the protests and added that the federal government was "very satisfied" with the role played by security services - calling them "professional and measured in their response".




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lai Mohammed


Nigeria Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa

Nigeria Sars protest: Army chief denies firing live bullets at protesters in Lagos

 The Nigerian army has rejected claims it killed unarmed protesters at a rally in Lagos in October, saying its soldiers were firing blank bullets. Brigadier..
WorldNews

Letter from Africa: Culture clash over Nigeria's rival alphabets

 In our series of letters from African journalists, Mannir Dan Ali, former editor-in-chief of the Daily Trust newspaper, looks at what a row over Arabic script..
WorldNews

Amnesty International Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization

Rest homes violated human rights in Belgium, says Amnesty International

 Amnesty International said Belgium authorities "abandoned" thousands of elderly people who died in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic, following an..
New Zealand Herald
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre [Video]

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Conflict in Tigray has killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and raised fears it may draw in Eritrea.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:16Published

Scores killed in massacre amid intense conflict in Ethiopia

 Amnesty International said it can confirm likely hundreds of people were killed in Ethiopia's semi-autonomous region of Tigray.
CBS News

Lekki Lekki City in Lagos State, Nigeria

Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out [Video]

Nigerian protesters run as gunfire rings out

Eyewitness footage captured protesters running from Lekki toll gate amid sounds of gunfire. Another video shot after nightfall showed people on a highway as more shots ring out.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting [Video]

Lagos governor appeals for calm after Lekki shooting

Nigeria's Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday made an appeal for peace following the shooting of protesters by soldiers the previous evening.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published
Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses [Video]

Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses

Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Lagos Lagos Metropolis in Nigeria

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump [Video]

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump

At an upmarket restaurant in Lagos hangs a portrait of President Donald Trump in a gold-trimmed red agbada, a flowing robe worn by men in southwest Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Nigeria: Nigerian Govt Attacks CNN Over Lekki Shooting Report

[Premium Times] The minister said CNN engaged in incredible sensationalism and did a great disservice...
allAfrica.com - Published