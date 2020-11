Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:03s - Published 3 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:03s - Published Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend