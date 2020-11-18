Logan Paul defends Harry Styles in unusually thoughtful interview

In an unusual twist, Logan Paul — who is generally in the spotlight for something controversial — is making headlines for defending Harry Styles’s Vogue magazine cover.Styles was featured on the cover of Vogue’s December issue and stirred up controversy by being photographed in a dress.Some inexplicably found an issue with the photoshoot and claimed it was “a threat to masculinity”.Two of the those who had issues with Styles wearing a dress were Mike Majlak and George Janko, Paul’s co-hosts on his podcast, Impaulsive.“You see Harry Styles wearing a dress, and your immediate thought is, ‘Wow, this guy’s a real gangster?'” Majlak asked Paul during a recent episode.“Yep.

Yep.

Because I’m all about challenging social norms,” Paul says.Then, in an exchange from the episode that went viral on Twitter, Paul stood his ground against his co-hosts.“It ain’t manly bro,” Janko says.“Bro, why?

What is manly to you?

What does it mean?

Isn’t ‘manly’ to be comfortable in your own skin and be confident in who you are?” Paul replies.“So now I have a flaw for my opinion?” Janko later asked.“[It’s] your lack of logic.

Do I look angry to you?

I’m telling you your lack of logic will lose you the argument,” Paul responds