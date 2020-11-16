Watch: Mumbai's Shivaji Terminus lit up in blue lights for International Men's Day

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up with blue lights on the occasion of International Men's Day.

Mumbai-based men's rights activists had asked the authorities for the same.

International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year.

Theme for International Men's Day 2020 was "Better health for men and boys".

It focuses on improvement and enhancement of health and wellbeing of the male population across the world.