Aslam Shaikh welcomes SC's decision on CBI probe, calls later a pan shop

Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh compared CBI to a pan shop.

This statement comes after Supreme Court's decision in which it said that state's consent is a must for CBI probe.

Aslam Shaikh said, "Under the BJP govt, CBI has become like a pan shop.

It goes anywhere and books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states.

It took action against chief ministers and other ministers.

Judiciary also feels their interference.

We welcome the court's ruling.

We welcome the restrictions on CBI.