Aslam Shaikh welcomes SC's decision on CBI probe, calls later a pan shop
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh compared CBI to a pan shop.
This statement comes after Supreme Court's decision in which it said that state's consent is a must for CBI probe.
Aslam Shaikh said, "Under the BJP govt, CBI has become like a pan shop.
It goes anywhere and books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states.
It took action against chief ministers and other ministers.
Judiciary also feels their interference.
We welcome the court's ruling.
We welcome the restrictions on CBI.