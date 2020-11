Angry demonstrators tossing paint at police headquarters during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:02s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 06:02s - Published Angry demonstrators tossing paint at police headquarters during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand Thousands of protesters in Thailand converged on the police headquarters in Bangkok on Wednesday night (November 18), defacing the building a day after violent protests left dozens injured. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend