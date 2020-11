Scottish debut novelist wins the Booker Prize PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:48s - Published Scottish debut novelist wins the Booker Prize Douglas Stuart has won the Booker Prize for his debut novel Shuggie Bain. Thenovel is based on Stuart’s childhood, and tells the story of a young boygrowing up with a mother who is battling addiction. 0

