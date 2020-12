Why Chocolate Covered Cherries Have Always Been Part of Dolly Parton’s Christmas Traditions Video Credit: Southern Living - Duration: 01:04s - Published 3 weeks ago We love this sweet ritual. We love this sweet ritual. 0

