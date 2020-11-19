How can we prepare for future pandemics? Adar Poonawalla answers at #HTLS2020

Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that instead of reinventing the wheel with new technology to deal with a disease, we should rely on proven technology platforms. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Adar Poonawalla Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020



Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poonawalla said that one dose of the vaccine is likely to cost $5-6 with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 1,000. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:50 Published on January 1, 1970 SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020



Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only mild symptoms like fever, headache & weakness were noticed. He added that those symptoms also went away when they were treated with paracetamol. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30 Published on January 1, 1970

Serum Institute of India Indian biotechnological company, vaccine manufacturer