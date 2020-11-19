Global  
 

How can we prepare for future pandemics? Adar Poonawalla answers at #HTLS2020

SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla spoke on preparation for future pandemics.

Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that instead of reinventing the wheel with new technology to deal with a disease, we should rely on proven technology platforms. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months.

Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poonawalla said that one dose of the vaccine is likely to cost $5-6 with a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 1,000. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:50Published
SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020 [Video]

SII’s Adar Poonawala on side-effects of Oxford’s Covid vaccine at #HTLS2020

Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawala joined the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and spoke on India’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine. Speaking on the side-effects of the Oxford Covid vaccine, he said that he had concerns about safety as well initially but found that only mild symptoms like fever, headache & weakness were noticed. He added that those symptoms also went away when they were treated with paracetamol. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

