How can we prepare for future pandemics? Adar Poonawalla answers at #HTLS2020
SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla spoke on preparation for future pandemics.
Speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that instead of reinventing the wheel with new technology to deal with a disease, we should rely on proven technology platforms. In a conversation with Sanchita Sharma, health editor, HT, Poonawalla said that SII plans to launch a new vaccine every 4-5 months.
