De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 week ago De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping Businesses in downtown De Pere are encouraging people to shop local this holiday season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ARE ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO SHOPLOCAL THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.TODAY... "DEFINITELYDE PERE"ANNOUNCED ITS'CHOOSE LOCAL'CAMPAIGN...THE GOAL IS TOHAVE THE COMMUNITYSPEND 75-PERCENTOF ITS HOLIDAYSHOPPING LOCALLY...TO HELP SUSTAINSMALL BUSINESSES INDE PERE THAT HAVEBEEN HIT HARD BYCOVID-19.."Customers are reallylooking for those unique,one-of-a-kind gift items,and those are things youcan't find on Amazon orany of the giant retailers.So we really havesomething special anddifferent to offer them indowntown DePere."TO FIND OPTIONSFOR SHOPPING ANDEATING IN DOWTOWNDE PERE.. HEAD TONBC26.COM.COMING UP...IT'S BEEN SEVERALM





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shop local for Small Business Saturday



With a multi-course meal to fuel them shoppers normally flock to stores on the weekend following Thanksgiving for festive sales. But this year has been anything but traditional. 23ABC's Kristin Vartan.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:30 Published 22 hours ago Local small businesses adapting to online Black Friday push



With the majority of Black Friday and holiday shopping taking place online this year, some Greater Cincinnati small businesses are having to adapt. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago Lakewood holiday pop-up shop supporting local makers during pandemic



It's been hard for local vendors to find venues to sell their products as large events like flea markets and craft shows have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. But a Lakewood pop-up.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago

