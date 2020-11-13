De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping
De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping
Businesses in downtown De Pere are encouraging people to shop local this holiday season.
ARE ENCOURAGINGPEOPLE TO SHOPLOCAL THIS HOLIDAYSEASON.TODAY... "DEFINITELYDE PERE"ANNOUNCED ITS'CHOOSE LOCAL'CAMPAIGN...THE GOAL IS TOHAVE THE COMMUNITYSPEND 75-PERCENTOF ITS HOLIDAYSHOPPING LOCALLY...TO HELP SUSTAINSMALL BUSINESSES INDE PERE THAT HAVEBEEN HIT HARD BYCOVID-19.."Customers are reallylooking for those unique,one-of-a-kind gift items,and those are things youcan't find on Amazon orany of the giant retailers.So we really havesomething special anddifferent to offer them indowntown DePere."TO FIND OPTIONSFOR SHOPPING ANDEATING IN DOWTOWNDE PERE..
HEAD TONBC26.COM.COMING UP...IT'S BEEN SEVERALM