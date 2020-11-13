Global  
 

De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping

De Pere promotes 'Choose Local' campaign for holiday shopping

De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping

Businesses in downtown De Pere are encouraging people to shop local this holiday season.

