A Safe Space For COVID Patients
CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports A Safe Haven in Chicago is providing a place to stay, free of charge, for people diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Surge In Cases Raises Concerns at Mayo ClinicAs covid-19 cases continue to surge in the midwest, Mayo Clinic Health system is trying to ensure there's enough staff to take care of patients.. as well as space to accommodate the sick.
How You Can Stay Safe During the Coming COVID WinterFollow these tips on how to stay safe while our cases rise and cold weather heightens the risk of contraction. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Social distance youth orchestra gives kids safe space to play musicIn the north suburbs of Chicago, the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory is setting a new standard for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still allowing kids to create music together.“Our..