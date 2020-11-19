Chaos Walking movie (2021) – Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s
Chaos Walking movie (2021) – Full Length movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" -- a force that puts all their thoughts on display.

In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened -- and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.

Directed by Doug Liman starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Kurt Sutter, David Oyelowo release date January 22, 2021


