Apple to Pay $113 Million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones

According to CNN, Apple has agreed to settle an investigation over how it pushed a software update in December 2016 ... ... instead of being transparent about iPhone battery issues.

Dubbed by some as "batterygate," this affected the performance of older iPhone models, prompting many consumers to buy new phones.

Big Tech companies must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, via press release.

I'm committed to holding these goliath technology companies accountable when they conceal important information from users, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, via press release.

In addition to paying $113 million across 34 states, .

The tech giant has promised to provide truthful updates about iPhone battery health, performance and power management