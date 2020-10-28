Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple to Pay $113 Million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Apple to Pay $113 Million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones

Apple to Pay $113 Million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones

Apple to Pay $113 Million , for Intentionally , Slowing Down iPhones.

According to CNN, Apple has agreed to settle an investigation over how it pushed a software update in December 2016 ... ... instead of being transparent about iPhone battery issues.

Dubbed by some as "batterygate," this affected the performance of older iPhone models, prompting many consumers to buy new phones.

Big Tech companies must stop manipulating consumers and tell them the whole truth about their practices and products, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, via press release.

I'm committed to holding these goliath technology companies accountable when they conceal important information from users, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, via press release.

In addition to paying $113 million across 34 states, .

The tech giant has promised to provide truthful updates about iPhone battery health, performance and power management


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple Paying $113 Million to Settle U.S. iPhone Throttling Investigation

Earlier this year, several states launched an investigation into Apple's iPhone "throttling"...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthybetanewsHinduThe Verge9to5MacBusiness InsiderCBS NewsNPR


Florida to get more than $5M from agreement with Apple for iPhone throttling

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday a $113 million agreement with Apple, in...
bizjournals - Published

Apple bungles advance orders for new iPhones

The new iPhones were supposed to be available for advance orders online at midnight Thursday, but...
SFGate - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Litigators Finally Get To The Core Of Apple's 'Batterygate' Saga [Video]

Litigators Finally Get To The Core Of Apple's 'Batterygate' Saga

Tech giant Apple used to release new iPhones every year. And when they did, older models began to act up, leading consumers to believe they needed a new phone. That led to multiple lawsuits, and Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Tech Center: New Apple Phones [Video]

Tech Center: New Apple Phones

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at the new Apple iPhones!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:29Published
How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It [Video]

How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It

iPhones are probably not the cleanest devices. But how can they be cleaned without getting damaged? Steve John told Business Insider how to clean an iPhone without damaging it. 1. Remove your phone..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published