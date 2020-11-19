CATERING PACKAGE

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

Families are deciding whether to prepare their own spreads or opting to order meals at a local restaurant.

Thanksgiving is just 7 days away... families are deciding whether to prepare their own spreads or opting to order meals at a local restaurant.

Our stephanie poole speaks to few local caterers and the load they're tackling.

Video in montor turkey, casserole, and stuffing are a few must have's on the thanksgiving menu.

éé for some, it all comes down to who's actually cooking the food.

éé local caterers say due to coronavirus, there's a steady flow of orders coming in.

éé " right before i came out, i had to turn down another other.

I've turned down five orders just today."

Cindy brown is the owner of what's for dinner in starkville.

Here, you can find an unlimited list of holiday favorites.

Brown says she has 40 orders to fill for thanksgiving.

"my best-seller by far would be the dressing, sweet potato casserole.

I sell a-lot of sides but quiche, i have four different types of quiche and they're really selling this year."

Brown says even though she's completely booked, she's expecting more customers to call in.

" so many people want to wait until the 25th the day before to pick up their order and my freezers are just slam packed full with orders and i just can't take anymore orders."

Over in columbus, darby unruh with lion hills center and golf club says the demand is high.

" we've had a ton of orders come in really at the last moment kind of.

We've really been earlier on but now they're coming in right now.

I think for the past two days people have really been undecided about what they'll do for thanksgiving."

But orders are not as large as they've been in the past.

" since the family gatherings are smaller this year, in the past we've had people order two to three packages per family and we've only had people order one package per family since it is a smaller gathering.

They'll pull to the front of our building and we'll have somebody out there.

We'll take the name and we'll bring it right out."

Although several families may not get prepare their own meals, unruh and brown are excited to have a helping hand in the midst of the pandemic.

" i'm thankful to still be open, there are a-lot of businesses that are closed down and i'm lucky i'm still here."

Monitor tag both business will continue to fill orders up until thanksgiving day.

