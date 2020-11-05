Michael J. Fox Is Retiring From Acting

Global  
 

Michael J.

Fox is retiring again.

The beloved actor shared his decision to retire due to health concerns in his new book "No Time Like the Future".

Fox has had recent health issues, including a 2018 surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor from his spine.

CNN reports that Fox was also diagnosed decades ago with Parkinson's disease.

Fox became a household name starring on the 1980's comedy series "Family Ties".

He then went on to star in the "Back to the Future" franchise and "Teen Wolf," as well as returning to television in "Spin City."


