Redstpme Arsenal Finalist for US Space Command

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith discusses possibility of new job openings if Huntsville becomes the home for U.S. Space Command.

Needed to execute the mission.

Will.... huntsville is once again a finalist for housing space command.

Governor kay ivey's office says the process was re-opened and redstone remains one of six finalists.

Redstone is the only non-air force base under consideration.

If chosen -- space command would bring about 14- hundred jobs.

That's a combination of both uniformed and civiilan positions.

Members of the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce say this is a high honor for the rocket city and they are confident redstone will come out the winner.

Redstone arsenal certainly can accommodate and it has a number of space-related activities on the arsenal and a number of aerospace and defense-related activities in the local area, from which to draw on.

Local leaders say that another site visit to the arsenal will be coming in the near future -- but don't have a specific date just yet.

Reporting live in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.