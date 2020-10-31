Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Subaru ‘Share the Love’ campaign helps local charity

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Subaru ‘Share the Love’ campaign helps local charity
Subaru of Macon is celebrating the season of giving by helping a local charity.

C1 3 b13 more than two weeks after election day.

We'll have the latest.

Subaru of macon is celbrating the season of giving by helping a local charity.

The dealership on riverside drive began its share the love campaign this morning.

Daybreak is the lucky recipient.

It's the fourth year daybreak has been chosen.

From now until january fourth, for every car the dealership sells, two hundred and fifty dollars will go to daybreak.

They also received




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This charity is combating hunger while helping local businesses [Video]

This charity is combating hunger while helping local businesses

Soup Kitchen 411, an organization combating food insecurity in America, is feeding the hungry while providing support to local restaurants impacted by the global pandemic through their FeedNJ..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:56Published