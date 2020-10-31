Subaru ‘Share the Love’ campaign helps local charity

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 minutes ago

Subaru of Macon is celebrating the season of giving by helping a local charity.

The dealership on riverside drive began its share the love campaign this morning.

Daybreak is the lucky recipient.

It's the fourth year daybreak has been chosen.

From now until january fourth, for every car the dealership sells, two hundred and fifty dollars will go to daybreak.

They also received