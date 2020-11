Colorado suspect known as "Psycho" is arrested Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:23s - Published 6 minutes ago Adre Baroz was arrested in New Mexico. 0

ONE COLORADO COUNTY HIT SURGE CAPACITY TODAY. WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKING NEWS OUT OF NEW MEXICO TONIGHT. AUTHORITIES SAY THEY ARRESTED ADRE JORDAN BAROZ. HE WAS WANTED IN CONNECTION TO THREE SEPARATE HUMAN REMAINS FOUND IN CONEJOS COUNTY IN COLORADO. HE WILL FACE CHARGES







Related news from verified sources Colorado authorities search for convicted felon nicknamed ‘Psycho’ after skeletal remains of 3 found Colorado's Bureau of Investigations launched a manhunt Wednesday to find a convicted felon they...

FOXNews.com - Published 10 hours ago