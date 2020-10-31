|
Man Charged With Buying Rifle Used By Kyle Rittenhouse In Kenosha Protests To Stand Trial
Man Charged With Buying Rifle Used By Kyle Rittenhouse In Kenosha Protests To Stand Trial
The man charged with buying the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse during deadly protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will stand trial.
