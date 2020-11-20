Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

Arrest made in relation to Douglas County Republican Headquarters vandalisms

There's been an arrest tonight... related to the string of vandalisms at the douglas county republican headquarters.

It's been hit 8 times this year..

With the most recent incident just over two weeks ago.

38 year old sean michael orady is facing charges of criminal mischief.

Police say he admitted to smashing windows, graffiti and throwing eggs at the building three times.

Now that someone is behind bars& board members say theye hoping the vandalism will stop once and for all.

Phoner:?our costs, i noticed some put over 10 thousand.

But it over 12 thousand that been spent on broken windows and painting?

Board members say they have beefed up their security system