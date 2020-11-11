MSU's Robert Woodard selected by Kings in NBA Draft Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago MSU's Robert Woodard selected by Kings in NBA Draft Mississippi State's Robert Woodard was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 40th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. We caught up with him after his selection. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Columbus native and former mississippi state bulldog robert woodard had a good night... he was selected by the sacramento kings with the 40th pick in the nba draft.. We caught up with him after he was picked and he's ready to contribute right away as that three-and-d guy ááátake pkgááá 00-05 reggie perry is another mississippi state hooper to hear his name on





