Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COLLEGE CLASSES

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
COLLEGE CLASSES

COLLEGE CLASSES

An area community college is offering a 'back to normal" or traditional schedule of in person classes for next spring.

Wcbi's allie martin has more from northeast mississippi community college.

An area community college is offering a 'back to normal" or traditional schedule of in person classes for next spring.

Wcbi's allie martin has more from northeast mississippi community college.

Nemcc has offered a variety of learning formats this semester, including face to face, online , hybrid and zoom, but after hearing from students the decision has been made to offer more, in person classroom instruction.

"over eighty percent of our students indicated they really needed a face to face class situation."

Nemcc students callie stanley and arleigh johnson agree.

Both have been taking online classes and say there are some challenges.

"each student learns different and it's hard for students who have trouble with online classes."

"college algebra, i had that this semester and it was kind of difficult, was my first time ever having a math class online" nemcc president doctor ricky ford says strict safety protocols will be in place, as the college offers more in person classes next semester.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place inside classrooms, masks will be required for students and instructors, rooms will be disinfected after each class.

Contact tracing will take place whenever there is a positive case.

Those extra safety measures require funds that aren't in the budget.

Doctor ford says the federal cares act will provide some relief.

"all of the masks, disinfectants that deal with covid prevention and spread of disease is money provided by cares act and government provided for us, it helped us out."

Doctor ford says in person classroom instruction works best for students and instructors.

"we cannot shut down our institutions of higher learning, we must learn to navigate through this entire process and get some type of normalcy into our everyday life and our students life."

Standup wrap doctor ford hopes nemcc will be an example to other schools and show that face to face classroom instruction is possible, with the proper safety protocols.

In booneville, allie martin, wcbi news virtual, hybrid and zoom options will be available for students who aren't quite ready for in person instruction at nemcc.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

North Staffordshire college moves all classes online for a fortnight

Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College students are due to return to the classroom on November 30
Leek Post and Times - Published

Students are still traveling for Thanksgiving break. Colleges fear they'll spread COVID.

After a semester of outbreaks and canceled classes, college leaders fear Thanksgiving travel may...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

With COVID caution, colleges in Karnataka re-open partially from today [Video]

With COVID caution, colleges in Karnataka re-open partially from today

Colleges in Karnataka reopened from November 17 amid COVID-19 scare. All the preparations have been made by the colleges in Bengaluru to keep the campuses safe and less populated. Only final year..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:12Published
Mangaluru govt college holds COVID testing ahead of reopening [Video]

Mangaluru govt college holds COVID testing ahead of reopening

Keeping in mind the spread of COVID, Dr P Dayananda Pai Sathish Pai Govt First Grade College, Mangaluru conducted COVID-19 tests before classes resume tomorrow. "All 72 staff of the college took the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published