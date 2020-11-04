Watch: Jail inmates celebrate Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur

Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37Published
Indian-Americans gathered at bank of Lake Manalapan in New Jersey to celebrate the festival of Chhath. The four-day long hindu festival, Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, began on November 18. The annual festival was organised by the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA). The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy appealed COVID-19 patients to get treated in agency-run hospitals in free of cost. Chairman Reddy said, "DRDO has established COVID hospitals in Delhi, Patna and Muzaffarpur; 1000-bedded hospital with 250 ICU beds in Delhi, and 500-bedded hospitals with 125 ICU beds in Patna and Muzaffarpur. Patients are treated free of cost at these hospitals. I request all the affected people to come here and get well soon."
As the voting for the third phase of the Bihar Assembly polls began, RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on November 7 cast his vote at polling station in Katihar. Subhashini Raj Rao the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal leader and former JD (U) chief Sharad Yadav cast her vote at polling booth number 278 in Madhepura. She is contesting election from Bihariganj assembly seat. State Minister Suresh Kumar Sharma cast his vote at polling booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur. Former Vaishali MP Lovely Anand cast her vote at polling booth number 209 in Saharsa. Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across all 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar polls today and results will be declared on November 10.
Ahead of final round of voting for Bihar's state assembly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. While addressing the rally, Rajnath Singh said that PoK belongs to India and we consider it as a part of us. He called it as 'our parliament's resolution.' Rajnath Singh said, "No power can capture an inch of India's land. And we will neither let anyone capture an inch of our land nor will we capture an inch land of another country. Pakistan should understand one thing clearly that entire PoK belonged to India and today also we consider PoK as part of India. In future also, it will remain with India. This is our parliament's resolution."