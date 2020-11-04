Watch: Jail inmates celebrate Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur

Hundreds of jail inmates including women celebrated Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur's Central Jail.

The celebration was held with the active support of the jail authorities.

The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya.

The rituals are rigorous and involve fasting, abstaining from even drinking water and standing in water for a long time.

Devotees offer ''prasad'' to the setting and rising sun.